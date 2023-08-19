When Is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Coming To Prime Video: Everything We Know So Far

Prime Video has announced that "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is coming back for a third season. The show has been really popular with fans, and it's currently showing the last episodes of its second season. The number of people watching doubled compared to the first season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

"We've been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon," Vernon Sanders, Amazon and MGM Studios head of television, said in a statement. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Premiere Date

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has been confirmed, but it has not yet started filming. The show usually airs in the summer, so it is likely to premiere in summer 2024 at the earliest. The exact release date will depend on when the strike is over and when production can start.

Photo: Amazon Studios

Will Season 3 Be The Final Season?

The Summer I Turned Pretty TV show is based on 3 books. Season 1 and 2 were based on the first 2 books. Season 3 will be based on the last book. It's not sure if season 3 will be the last season. The show could continue even after the books.

“I am looking forward to giving the fans the iconic moments of the third book that they’re expecting, but also looking forward to being able to hopefully surprise and delight them as well,” Jenny talked about the season 2 finale.

Lola Tung as Belly in season 2. (Prime Video)

What Happened At The End Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 was very popular. People watched it every week and talked about it a lot.

Belly chose Jeremiah over Conrad at the end of season 2. Conrad broke up with Belly because he was grieving his mother's death, but Belly and Jeremiah's feelings grew stronger as Conrad pushed them away. Jeremiah knew that Conrad was still in love with Belly, but he respected Belly's decision. Conrad left Cousins Beach so Jeremiah and Belly could have a fresh start. Belly said she didn't know what the future held, but she was excited to find out.

