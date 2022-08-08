When Johnny Depp said that he became an actor 'by accident': 'I needed to pay rent'

Actor Johnny Depp who has been one of the most popular and bankable stars in world cinema for years, once said that he became an actor by accident. Johnny also revealed that he was always interested in being a musician but took the acting path for financial reasons. Johnny recently won a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Also Read: Johnny Depp told Christina Ricci what being gay is when she was 9

A few years back, Johnny appeared on Jonesy’s Jukebox radio talk show and revealed that he stumbled into acting while he was trying to pursue his music career as a teenager. “I’ve (been a musician) since I was little. I have played since I was 12. I started playing clubs when I was like 13 in Miami,” Johnny said.

“I needed to pay rent and somebody told me, ‘why don’t you go meet an agent. My agent is with Nick Cage, so she sent me on an audition for something and I got it,” he added. Johnny said it wasn’t until his band broke up that he considered acting full-time. “It seemed like a good way to pay the rent for a minute,” he said.

Johnny made his acting debut in 1984 with A Nightmare on Elm Street, when he was just 21 years old. He later appeared in films such as What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Benny and Joon, Donnie Brasco, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland and many more. In the 2000s, he played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Walt Disney's film series Pirates of the Caribbean (2003–2017).

Johnny's last film Minamata, was released in 2020 and was based on the book of the same name by Aileen Mioko Smith and W. Before this, he appeared in the 2019 film Waiting for the Barbarians. Johnny is all set to make his French film debut with La Favourite. In the film, he will portray King Louis XV.

