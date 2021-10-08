When Selena Gomez confessed she has a crush on Chris Evans: 'Isn't he cute?'

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have not worked with each other yet. However, Selena had once confessed that she has a crush on the Marvel Cinematic Universe star.

Back in 2015, Selena appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She was addressing a number of questions, one of which was about her Hollywood crush. “Now that you're single, who is your number one Hollywood crush.”

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? He's very cute,” she said. “He's either going to hate me or love me,” she added, speaking of the confession. Host Andy Cohen assured Selena, “I think he's going to love you.”

Selena and Chris have recently caught the internet's attention with fans thinking that they are dating. Though the duo hasn't been spotted together, fans have come up with the probability after they noticed Chris followed Selena on Instagram just recently. Bot the actors are yet to address these speculations.

Although Chris has most parts of his personal life under the wraps, he has made the headlines a few times for his relationship. He had everyone talking when he was dating Jessica Biel. Chris also dated his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate.

As for Selena, the singer's most famous relationship to date has been with Justin Bieber. She was also dating Nick Jonas, who eventually married Priyanka Chopra, and was linked to The Weeknd.

Also read: When Chris Evans spoke about his spiritual connection with India: 'I spent three weeks in Rishikesh'

This year, Selena also made headlines for her work. Besides releasing her EP Revelación, Selena also starred in the whodunit series Only Murders in the Building. The series, which premiered on Hulu in August, also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Chris, on the other hand, has been busy with his projects as well. Last seen in Knives Out, Chris appeared in Free Guy in a cameo. The actor has also been busy with the filming of The Gray Man. He reunites with Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo for the film.