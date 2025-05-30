When will Taylor Swift release Rep TV? Singer makes shocking announcement

Taylor Swift issued an emotional letter to her fans on Friday, revealing she bought back her entire masters. In the lengthy note shared on her website, the 35-year-old seemingly revealed the fate of Reputation (Taylor's Version). Taylor Swift performs during her "Reputation Stadium Tour" at MetLife Stadium, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift finally breaks her silence on Rep TV, reveals its fate

“I know, I know. What about Rep TV?” Swift wrote in her letter, finally addressing the highly anticipated release of the re-recorded version of her 2017 album.

“Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it,” she went on before explaining how Reputation was “so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping when I tried to remake it.”

“All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief,” Swift continued.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker made an “honest” confession that Reputation is the “one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it.” “Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off,” she shared.

Although Swift hinted at the possibility of never releasing Rep TV, she assured her fans that “there will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch.”

Swift began re-recording her music to reclaim ownership after her first six albums were sold by Big Machine Recordings. So far, the Shake It Off crooner has released the Taylor's Version of four albums: Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989.

In her heartfelt letter, the Midnights singer also addressed her debut album, Taylor Swift, which was released in 2006. “I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now,” she wrote.

“Those 2 albums [Reputation and Taylor Swift] can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about,” Swift went on to say.

“But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now,” the I Knew You Were Trouble songstress explained.