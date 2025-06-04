Where to watch The Accountant 2 online: Ben Affleck sequel hits OTT tomorrow

Ben Affleck’s compelling sequel to his 2016 action-thriller movie The Accountant is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video. The Accountant 2 was released in theatres on April 25, 2025, bringing back Affleck in his titular of a gifted accountant who undertakes a dangerous mission involving a past acquaintance in this gripping thriller. This image released by Amazon shows Jon Bernthal, left, and Ben Affleck in a scene from "The Accountant 2." (AP)

The streaming service announced the news via a social media post on Monday (June 2). The film will hit the OTT platform on Thursday (June 5).

This sequel picks on the story of Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a highly skilled CPA suffering from autism who lives an undercover life as a forensic accountant for criminal organizations. Given his knack for solving complex problems, Wolff is pulled into a dangerous spiral when an old acquaintance who has been murdered leaves behind a note asking the receiver to “find the accountant”. He is affected by the complexity of the case and reaches out to his estranged brother Brax (Jon Bernthal).

What started as a simple murder mystery soon gets the pair and US Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) involved in a lethal underground network of killers who are out for the blood of anyone who tries to get in their way.

The film grossed over $100 million worldwide in theatres and won the Headliner Audience Award when it premiered at the SXSW festival. A Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 86% and overall positive reception from audiences and critics alike has secured good reviews for the film.

Gavin O’Connor is the director of the film along with Ben Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor p.g.a., and Mark Williams filling in producer roles. Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons star in the film written by Bill Dubuque. Artists Equity, a production studio run by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, made the film after getting sequel rights from Warner Bros.

The plot and success of this sequel leave sufficient space open for a potential third film in the franchise as well. Director Gavin O’Connor has also expressed interest in continuing Wolff’s story.

By Stuti Gupta