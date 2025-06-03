Ben Affleck opens up on 'humiliating myself' while line dancing in The Accountant 2, was roasted by co-stars

Ben Affleck is back on the screen as Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 film. The actor reprises his role as the autistic accountant laundering money for the most dangerous criminals in the world. But even as the world around him gets murkier and darker, Ben's character breaks out into a dance in the film. A rather unexpected sequence in the film sees Christian line dancing. Ben addressed the sequence in a recent interaction with select media, which was attended by HT. Ben Affleck is returning as Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2.

Ben Affleck on line dancing in The Accountant 2

When asked about the unexpected dance sequence, Ben quipped, "America doesn't expect it. America wasn't asking for it, but they're going to get it."

The actor added that it was a 'big swing' for his character and a fun opportunity for him to try something new. "That was one of the fun things about this thing, the idea that here's a guy who's trying to figure out, he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he's trying to figure out how to do that, like how to put yourself out there. He's not comfortable extending himself, he doesn't really know how to flirt exactly, he's not comfortable."

Ben said that what Christian felt at that moment was relatable. “Like so many of us, it's not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly the very early part where you're trying to gauge like, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there’,” said the actor.

For Ben, line dancing was his character's way to do something he was comfortable with. But the actor himself was way out of his comfort zone there. “It required a lot of me. I probably am not going to get a lot more demands from my line dancing work. I don't know. The phone hasn't rung yet. But it was really fun,” he said with a laugh, adding cheekily, “Luckily for me, it wasn't supposed to be good, at least.”

Ben's co-stars said they were surprised to see that side of him on set. Jon Bernthal, who plays Braxton, Christian's brother, admitted to roasting the actor. “This is a disaster,” he recalled, saying on the set, and even telling crew members playfully, “There's no way this is making the movie. Why are we even here?”

About The Accountant 2

Directed by Gavin O'Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, The Accountant 2 also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, JK Simmons, and Daniella Pineda. After a limited release in the US, The Accountant 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video globally on June 5.