Who is Julia Shiplett? Meet Elliot Page's girlfriend who joined him at The Odyssey premiere

Oscar-nominated Canadian actor Elliot Page has been making headlines for more than just his role in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey. The actor, who plays the Greek soldier Sinon in the film, recently walked the red carpet at the movie's premiere alongside girlfriend Julia Shiplett.

Julia Shiplett and Elliot Page attend 'The Odyssey' New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

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While Page has long kept his personal life largely out of the spotlight, he made his relationship with Shiplett public in June 2025 with an Instagram post celebrating Pride Month.

The couple later made their red carpet debut together at Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Their latest appearance at The Odyssey premiere has now sparked fresh interest in Shiplett and her career.

Who is Julia Shiplett?

Julia Shiplett is a New York-based comedian, actor and writer who has built a name for herself in the comedy industry. She has been recognized as a Comedy Central Up Next Comedian, a TBS Comic to Watch, and was included in Vulture's list of "Comedians You Should Know."

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Television audiences may recognize her from her recurring role in the comedy series Overcompensating. She has also appeared in Love Life and High Maintenance. In addition to acting, Shiplett has written for the animated series 10-Year-Old Tom and Phoebe Robinson's talk show Doing the Most.

Originally from Chicago, Shiplett graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a degree in journalism and mass communication. Alongside her work in entertainment, she also works as a freelance copywriter.

Elliot Page and Julia Shiplett's relationship

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Page publicly came out as transgender and non-binary in December 2020 and has since become one of the most prominent advocates for transgender rights in the entertainment industry. Although the actor has generally kept relationships private, fans got a glimpse into his romance with Shiplett when he shared photos of the couple on Instagram during Pride Month in June 2025.

Also Read: Tom Cruise reviews Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, reveals what impressed him the most

Since then, the pair have made several public appearances together, including at Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Most recently, Shiplett accompanied Page to The Odyssey premiere in Leicester Square, London. The couple posed together for photographers before attending the film's premiere.

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By: Harini Oviya