Who is Maddox? Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son files petition to drop 'Pitt' from his surname

Maddox, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has submitted a request to officially remove Pitt from his surname, as per a new report from PEOPLE.

Angelina Jolie with her children, (AFP)

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The 24-year-old has filed legal documents seeking a name change, according to TMZ on Thursday, May 28. This alteration would eliminate "Pitt" from his last name, resulting in his full name being Maddox Chivan Jolie.

As of now, the request has not yet been approved, according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for Pitt informed PEOPLE that they would refrain from commenting on the matter.

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What we know about Maddox's petition for name change

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{{^usCountry}} Maddox's application for a name change follows shortly after he removed Pitt from his surname in the credits of his mother’s recent film, Couture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maddox's application for a name change follows shortly after he removed Pitt from his surname in the credits of his mother’s recent film, Couture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He worked as an assistant director on the drama, which featured Angelina, 50, portraying an American film director who is diagnosed with breast cancer just as she arrives in France to create a video for Paris Fashion Week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He worked as an assistant director on the drama, which featured Angelina, 50, portraying an American film director who is diagnosed with breast cancer just as she arrives in France to create a video for Paris Fashion Week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, subsequently releasing in French cinemas on February 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, subsequently releasing in French cinemas on February 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At that time, PEOPLE confirmed that Maddox was credited as Maddox Jolie in the film's end credits, and the production notes distributed to journalists at TIFF also referred to him as Maddox Jolie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At that time, PEOPLE confirmed that Maddox was credited as Maddox Jolie in the film's end credits, and the production notes distributed to journalists at TIFF also referred to him as Maddox Jolie. {{/usCountry}}

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This represented a shift from Maddox’s earlier film credit for Maria, the 2024 drama featuring his mother as the renowned opera singer Maria Callas. In the Netflix production, Maddox served as a production assistant and was credited under the name Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

Who is Maddox?

Maddox is the oldest of Jolie and Pitt’s six children, with the former couple, who separated in 2016, also having Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The 24-year-old, who was adopted by Jolie in 2002, is not the first among his siblings to separate himself from the Pitt name.

In the May 2024 edition of Playbill for The Outsiders, the Broadway musical that Vivienne assisted her mother in producing, she was listed as Vivienne Jolie, rather than Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Zahara drops father's last name

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A few months later, in August 2024, Essence shared a video featuring Zahara as she introduced herself as a member of Alpha Kappa Mu Pi at Spelman College.

Zahara chose to omit her father's surname when she graduated from college on May 17, 2026. Although the commencement program listed her as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, her name was announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" while she walked across the stage.

In August 2024, PEOPLE confirmed that Shiloh, originally named Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, had legally altered her name to Shiloh Jolie. Shiloh submitted her request to change her surname on May 27 of that year, coinciding with her 18th birthday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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