Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh gets a new name after dropping Pitt. Here’s her new moniker

Shiloh debuts new name

On May 29, Shiloh, who likes to keep her private life away from the spotlight, made an appearance at a dinner that celebrated the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant's collection with Net-A-Porter, as per Variety.

Shiloh, 19, served as a choreographer for musician Luella, who performed her newly-released single Naïve at the dinner with two dancers, Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko, according to the press release about the event.

Her new name was introduced in the release, which refers to Shiloh by a new name: “Shi Joli”. The moniker that pays homage to her mother while shortening her legal name.

The event was described as an “intimate sunset dinner”. It was held at Schindler’s Oliver House in the Los Angeles enclave of Silver Lake. Other attendees included Milla Jovovich, Alison Brie, January Jones, and Rachel Bilson.

More about the name change

Shiloh famously requested to drop her father’s last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024, a change which was made official in August. After a judge signed off on the ruling, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt legally became Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

It is said that she has done the legwork on her own and did not involve Angelina in that. “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

In a statement in July to Page Six, Shiloh’s attorney Peter Levine said that the teen made “an independent and significant decision following painful events” in dropping “Pitt” from her last name.

Alongside Shiloh, Angelina, 49, and Pitt, 61, share five other kids -- Maddox, 23, Zahara, 20, Pax, 21, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16. Their divorce was finalised in December 2024 after an eight-year battle.

In May, Brad Pitt broke his silence on finalising the high-profile divorce from Angelina. When asked by GQ if he experienced “relief,” he said, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally,” he told the outlet.