AI reimagines Brad Pitt, Michael B Jordan in traditional south Indian looks; watch Robert Downey Jr dazzle in sherwani

Watch AI-generated video of Hollywood royalty – everyone from Will Smith, Brad Pitt and Robert Downey Jr to Chris Evans – slaying in traditional Indian looks.
In a stunning blend of technology and culture, a new AI-generated video is reimagining Hollywood’s biggest A-listers in traditional Indian attire. From the rugged charm of Brad Pitt in a south Indian veshti to the regal poise of Robert Downey Jr in a vibrant shawl and sherwani, these looks are blurring the lines between Hollywood and Bollywood. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna
Brad Pitt, Michael B Jordan's south Indian swagger
The AI-created clip shared by Gabu Ai on January 11 visualised Brad Pitt and Michael B Jordan ditching their red-carpet tuxedos for crisp white ethnic wear. Brad was seen in two distinct looks — one featuring a classic white kurta paired with a vibrant marigold garland, and another more formal ensemble topped with a meticulously draped beige turban and traditional prayer beads.
Michael looked sharp in a modern, structured white angavastram style outfit. The clean lines and gold-bordered fabric accentuated his physique, proving that south Indian minimalism is a universal fashion statement.
Robert Downey Jr and Will Smith in sherwanis
Moving toward north Indian influences, the AI-generated clip didn't hold back on the regal factor for Robert Downey Jr. Looking every bit the modern-day maharaja, he was seen in a white embroidered sherwani. What stole the show was the heavy, multi-coloured bandhani-style shawl draped over his shoulder and a striking red turban that echoed his iconic Iron Man colour palette.
Will Smith embraced a more celebratory vibe, and was seen sporting a bold magenta kurta and an orange turban. The look was completed with a rich, patterned shawl and his signature aviator sunglasses, blending Hollywood 'cool' with traditional Indian festive wear.
Chris Evans and Henry Cavill ace ethnic looks
The video also featured Chris Evans in a white silk kurta look. The intricate, earth-toned embroidery on his shawl added a layer of sophistication to his Indian look. Henry Cavill was also seen in a south Asian-inspired outfit – a cream‑coloured turban worn with a crisp white kurta and heavy dupatta.
