US Consulate in Toronto shooting suspect: First details out after ‘national security incident’
Canadian authorities are investigating a shooting at the US Consulate in Toronto, considering potential terrorism links.
US Consulate in Toronto shooting: Canadian authorities have announced that they will explore any potential connections to terrorism while they pursue two individuals suspected of discharging firearms at the US Consulate in Toronto early on Tuesday morning.
In a statement to the media outside the University Avenue facility on Tuesday, Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo stated that law enforcement was first alerted about the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m., roughly one hour following the occurrence of the gunfire.
“There is witness evidence to show that a vehicle travelling westbound on Dundas Street, a white Honda CRV, turned southbound at University Avenue and stopped in front of 360 University, the US Consulate,” Barredo said, as per CTV News.
“There, two individuals emerged from the vehicle, discharged what appears to be a handgun at the front of the building, and then got back into their vehicle and drove southbound.”
Also Read: Baltimore shooting suspect: Chilling details out as cop wounded in ‘active shooting’ incident near synagogue
Suspect vehicle image released
Law enforcement has now made public an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the incident, hoping that someone may recognize it.
Barredo stated that authorities were initially alerted to the situation when an officer was signaled in the vicinity, and responding teams discovered signs of gunfire along with damage to the structure.
On Tuesday morning, multiple police vehicles and forensic specialists were seen gathering evidence at the location, and the southbound lanes of University Avenue are presently shut down between Dundas and Queen streets to facilitate the investigation.
“The Toronto Police Service take incidents like this with extreme seriousness. We appreciate and understand the concern, how unsettling this is, how disturbing it is, and how angry it may make some citizens,” Barredo stated.
“I can assure Torontonians and Canadians that the Toronto Police Service considers this the most serious, the utmost serious type of event, and we are actively pursuing its resolution.”
No injuries reported
Police have confirmed that people were present within the building during the shooting. However, no injuries were reported.
Barredo mentioned that the building is extremely "heavily fortified," leading him to believe that the walls, bulletproof windows, and doors were not breached by gunfire, and that the employees inside might not have even realized that shots were fired.
The integrated gun and gang task force is currently spearheading the investigation, with support from the RCMP and other police services in the Greater Toronto Area, he noted.
US Consulate in Toronto shooting considered as ‘national security incident’
Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, who is the Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for RCMP Ontario, stated that the shooting is being regarded as a "national security incident."
“Whether it is a terrorist event or not that will be subject to the investigation that will be undertaken in the coming days or weeks,” he remarked.
He further mentioned that the public will see security "modifications" at both the U.S. and Israeli consulates located in Toronto and Ottawa due to the recent shooting.
This event follows three additional shootings aimed at synagogues in the Greater Toronto Area in past weeks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More