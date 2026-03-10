US Consulate in Toronto shooting suspect: First details out after ‘national security incident’

“There, two individuals emerged from the vehicle, discharged what appears to be a handgun at the front of the building, and then got back into their vehicle and drove southbound.”

“There is witness evidence to show that a vehicle travelling westbound on Dundas Street, a white Honda CRV, turned southbound at University Avenue and stopped in front of 360 University, the US Consulate,” Barredo said, as per CTV News.

In a statement to the media outside the University Avenue facility on Tuesday, Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo stated that law enforcement was first alerted about the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m., roughly one hour following the occurrence of the gunfire.

US Consulate in Toronto shooting: Canadian authorities have announced that they will explore any potential connections to terrorism while they pursue two individuals suspected of discharging firearms at the US Consulate in Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Suspect vehicle image released Law enforcement has now made public an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the incident, hoping that someone may recognize it.

Barredo stated that authorities were initially alerted to the situation when an officer was signaled in the vicinity, and responding teams discovered signs of gunfire along with damage to the structure.

On Tuesday morning, multiple police vehicles and forensic specialists were seen gathering evidence at the location, and the southbound lanes of University Avenue are presently shut down between Dundas and Queen streets to facilitate the investigation.

“The Toronto Police Service take incidents like this with extreme seriousness. We appreciate and understand the concern, how unsettling this is, how disturbing it is, and how angry it may make some citizens,” Barredo stated.

“I can assure Torontonians and Canadians that the Toronto Police Service considers this the most serious, the utmost serious type of event, and we are actively pursuing its resolution.”

No injuries reported Police have confirmed that people were present within the building during the shooting. However, no injuries were reported.

Barredo mentioned that the building is extremely "heavily fortified," leading him to believe that the walls, bulletproof windows, and doors were not breached by gunfire, and that the employees inside might not have even realized that shots were fired.

The integrated gun and gang task force is currently spearheading the investigation, with support from the RCMP and other police services in the Greater Toronto Area, he noted.