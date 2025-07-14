Who is the accomplice in Big Brother 27, and who did the contestants think it was?

Spoilers ahead for episode 2! The Accomplice was revealed to be Amy Bingham. The insurance agent from Stockton, California, is a self-declared “girl’s girl” and wishes to be part of the larger women’s alliance on Big Brother. (Big Brother/Instagram)

Big Brother 27 has revealed the identity of the Mastermind’s Accomplice in Episode 2, and all the houseguests got it wrong!

When Rachel Reilly, the season 13 winner, joined the 16 new contestants, the Mastermind revealed she was not the 17th houseguest and that he had an accomplice who was secretly executing tasks.

As per the rules, the houseguests were allowed to guess the identity of the accomplice, and if they were right, he or she would be immediately removed from the house. If not, the Accomplice would join as the 17th houseguest.

Who is the Accomplice ?

The Accomplice was revealed to be Amy Bingham. The insurance agent from Stockton, California, is a self-declared “girl’s girl” and wishes to be part of the larger women’s alliance on Big Brother. In her role as the Accomplice, Amy has already shown her ability to remain cool under pressure and has also proven she has the smarts to last on the show by forming an alliance – dubbed the Mon Squad – with Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly.

While Amy’s identity was kept a secret from houseguests, the audience was made privy to the fact, with Bingham revealing it was she who pushed a button, causing a timer to start that eventually led to the lights going out. She also had a special remote in her pocket, which was used to make the HOH relic disappear, and she was the one to pull the lever to a portrait upstairs, making way for the entrance through which Rachel entered the house.

Who did the houseguests think the Accomplice was

Eleven of the houseguests bet on Rylie Jeffries being the Accomplice, while five went with Zae Frederich. Given that Jeffries got more votes, he was considered the official contestants’ choice, but they were unfortunately wrong. Amy, being the Accomplice, did not vote.

Notably, when Amy made her Big Brother entrance, some eagle-eyed viewers caught onto the fact that she had something in her pocket and said as much on social media, but the houseguests remained clueless.