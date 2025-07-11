Rachel Reilly is Big Brother 27 mystery houseguest: All on husband Brendon Villegas and their kids

Rachel Reilly returns as the mystery houseguest on Big Brother 27. “I’m back!” she declared during the season premiere. “I’m here to show these newbies how to play Big Brother." Rachel Reilly is Big Brother 27 mystery houseguest.(X)

Reilly then announced, “Floaters grab a life vest. Reality royalty has officially arrived. I hope you’re ready for a summer filled with the Rachel Reilly.”

Who is Rachel Reilly?

Born in Concord, North Carolina, on October 16, 1984, Rachel Reilly is a prominent reality TV figure. She won Big Brother Season 13 as well as Celebrity Fear Factor and Snake in the Grass. She also competed on The Amazing Race.

Reilly has appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful and The Price is Right. She has also hosted shows like Better with the Brenchels and Reality Relapse.

Currently, she runs a talent scouting business for reality TV in Alabama. She also hosts a podcast on reality TV.

Rachel Reilly Family

Reilly is married to fellow Big Brother alum Brendon Villegas. They met on Big Brother 12. He also appeared in Big Brother 13, The Amazing Race, and Snake in the Grass along with Reilly.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Adora Borealis Villegas, on April 8, 2016. On May 10, 2020, they announced they were expecting their second child. Their son, Adler Mateo Villegas, was born on November 11, 2020.

Also Read: Big Brother 27: Who are Ava Pearl and Amy Bingham?

Reactions

Big Brother fans are thrilled by Rachel Reilly's return to the house.

One person wrote on X, “Rachel Reilly is playing Big Brother in 2025. It’s a GREAT time to be alive.”

Another wrote, “The only reason I will be watching Big Brother is for Rachel, Reilly and Rachel Reilly only.”

A third person expressed, “Rachel Reilly is one of the best players to ever be on reality tv. So thankful to have her back. Team Rachel always!!!”