Big Brother 27: Who are Ava Pearl and Amy Bingham?

Big Brother 27 is in the swing. The cast has been laid out, the houseguests have moved in and a premiere full of chaos and energy is drawing near. This time, the show opted for a lighter cast selection, following past complaints about the inclusion of too many influencers. All of the cast members have quirky characters and careers, promising a season full of suspense and surprise. The cast of Big Brother 27 is set for its July 10 premiere, featuring 16 houseguests and new twists like a Mystery Houseguest. (CBS)

Earlier, CBS also announced that this season will feature a "masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a "Mystery Houseguest” whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now” in addition to the 16 houseguests.

Ava Pearl

An aura painter and art instructor from New York City, Ava Pearl believes she’ll be able to judge her competition quickly given the fact that she has made a career out of reading people. She described herself as “an emotional artist” raised by “strong Long Island Italians” who won’t “take any crap” from her Big Brother houseguests in the video package shared with NJ.com.

"I will be the one to win 'Big Brother' because I need the money the most," said Pearl, as reported by USA Today. "I'm broke as hell and I will do whatever it takes to win that $750,000."

Amy Bingham

An insurance agent from Stockton, California, Amy Bingham is a self-declared “girl’s girl” who wishes to be a part of the larger women’s alliance on Big Brother despite the skewed history of all-female groups on the show. Bingham feels that her ability to read people and make social connections gives her an edge over others but she is also prone to trusting the wrong people too easily. As per the video package shared with NJ.com, she is “down for a showmance” despite her son’s disapproval of the same.

“I want to compete on 'Big Brother' because I feel I can win. I know I can win,” said Bingham, as reported by USA Today. “I feel like it's a game of strategy and connections, and I'm good at building connections with people.”

Big Brother 27 will kick off on Thursday (10 July) at 8 PM ET on CBS with a 90-minute premiere episode.

