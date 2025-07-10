Big Brother 27: Who are Morgan Pope and Keanu Soto?

Big Brother 27 is in full swing. The cast has been laid out, the houseguests have moved in and a premiere full of chaos and energy is drawing near. This time, the show went light with its cast selection, given past complaints over the inclusion of too many influencers. All of the cast members have quirky characters and careers, promising a season full of suspense. The reality show Big Brother returns for its 25th anniversary with Season 27, set in the suspense-filled Hotel Mystère.(@CBSBigBrother/X)

Earlier, CBS announced that this season will feature a "masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a "Mystery Houseguest” whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now” in addition to the 16 houseguests. However, the guests who have caught the most attention among Big Brother fans are Morgan Pope and Keanu Soto.

Morgan Pope

A model and gamer from Los Angeles, one of the 16 contestants on this season of Big Brother, Morgan Pope, described herself as “bubbly” and funny in a video package shared with NJ.com. Pope is a former division one track athlete and plans on hiding her gamer side from fellow houseguests by presenting herself solely as a model.

"I can't wait to turn this house upside down," said Pope, as reported by USA Today. "Make sure you guys are ready. Bring your teacups. I'm going to bring the hot and steaming tea, serve it up."

Keanu Soto

A personal trainer and nutritionist from McKinney, Texas, Keanu Soto is a Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master which makes him adept at stepping into different roles and being able to narrate various stories. Given his background in improv, Soto considers himself able to “think quickly on (his) feet” as per the video package shared with NJ.com. He also believes that his ability to meet and engage with different people, as taught by his background as a personal trainer, will help him up his social game as a resident of the big Brother house.

"Been doing personal training for 15 years now. In that line of work, you do meet a variety of different folks," said Soto, as reported by USA Today. "I believe that coupled up with my ability to do improv and things of that nature, I feel like gives me the tools and ability to connect with a variety of folks."

Big Brother 27 will kick off on Thursday (July 10) at 8 PM ET on CBS with a 90-minute premiere episode.

By Stuti Gupta