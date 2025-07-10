Big Brother 27: Who are Lauren Domingue and Kelley Jorgensen?

Big Brother 27 is in the swing. The cast has been laid out, the houseguests have moved in and a premiere full of chaos and energy is drawing near. This time, the show opted for a lighter cast selection, following past complaints about the inclusion of too many influencers. All of the cast members have quirky characters and careers, promising a season full of suspense and surprise. The upcoming season of Big Brother 27 features a unique cast and will introduce new twists such as a mystery houseguest. (CBS)

Earlier, CBS also announced that this season will feature a "masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a "Mystery Houseguest” whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now” in addition to the 16 houseguests.

Lauren Domingue

A bridal consultant from Lafayette, Louisiana, Lauren Domingue described herself as “a super sweet Southern belle” who will “crush people in competitions if she needs to”, as per a video package shared with NJ.com. A devout viewer of the show ever since she was a kid, Domingue plans on getting to know each houseguest individually and laying low initially.

"I don't think 'Big Brother' has seen somebody who is a super sweet Southern belle, but at the same time, is willing to and will crush people in competition if she needs to," said Domingue, as reported by USA Today. "My strategy going into the house is going to be taking in each person and feeling people out, getting really close to them. And sort of, figure out what their strategies are going to be, and build off of that."

Kelley Jorgensen

A web designer from South Dakota, Kelley Jorgensen is here to make friends. She is adventurous and adaptable to her settings given how she has travelled solo to 42 countries and all 50 US states, as per the video package shared with NJ.com. Despite having watched only one or two seasons of the show she’s now about to feature on, Jorgensen knows well enough to downplay her career and ambitions to avoid being a target for other houseguests.

"I'm going to be the one to win 'Big Brother' because I'm a farm kid and I have farm kid grit," said Jorgensen, as reported by USA Today. “We finish the task, whatever needs to be done, we do it. And that's what I'm going to do in this house, I'm going to be a farm kid.”

Big Brother 27 will kick off on Thursday (July 10) at 8 PM ET on CBS with a 90-minute premiere episode.

