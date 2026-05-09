Who was Bill Bray? The truth about Michael Jackson's protector

Bill Bray was a real person in Michael Jackson 's life. He was a retired police officer from the city of Los Angeles . He started working with the Jackson 5 in the early 1970s . Bray was reportedly much more than just a security guard for Michael.

The singer often called him a father figure and a friend. In the new movie, Michael, he is played by KeiLyn Durrel Jones. This character helps Michael deal with his overbearing father Joe. Bray was a source of strength for the pop star, always. He looked after Michael's safety and his business deals too. The actor Jones built a great bond with the star Jaafar.

The secret letter and the family tension with Joe Jackson Michael once wrote a very emotional letter to Bill Bray. This letter was initially reported on by TMZ, but has gone viral since. He had thanked Bray for being a real father to him. Michael said his own father Joe only cared about money.

"Joseph never ever had time for me; he only saw me as a way for him to make money," the singer wrote. "Thank you for being a father," Michael had told his protector.

Also Read | Where is Conrad Murray now? Michael Jackson's former doctor's life in focus amid Michael movie success

Joe Jackson was reportedly very angry with the bodyguard for many years, and complained that Bray kept him away from his own son. Bray went everywhere with Michael during his very famous tours. He was the only person Michael trusted for a long time. He reportedly even took Michael to the doctor when he was sick.

A sad ending for the loyal bodyguard in Florida Bill Bray died in November of the year 2005. He and Michael stopped speaking in the middle of the 1990s. Nobody knows why the two men had a falling out then.

Bray was very sick with cancer at the end of life. He did not hear from the Jackson family for five years. Gail, Bray's wife, who spoke to Fox News about the incident, said Michael used to jump in his strong arms. Bray reportedly stayed loyal to the King of Pop until he died.

"I don't want to say anything that would hurt Michael," he reportedly said.

Michael, the movie, has put focus back on Bray with many of the King of Pop's fans wanting to know more about the protector figure in his life.