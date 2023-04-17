Wicked debuts first look with Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, fans say 'please use better lighting'

The first look of the highly anticipated two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked has dropped. Director Jon M Chu has revealed the first look of stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, much to the excitement of the fans. (Also read: Ariana Grande urges fans to stop speculating about her body: 'These are my eyes, so don’t freak out...')

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in Wicked.

Jon took to Instagram to share two dimly-lit pictures from the film and wrote in the caption: "You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. @WickedMovie @UniversalPics #2024" The first image showed Cynthia Erivo in her signature witch hat and broom looking back at the screen. The second picture saw Ariana Grande in a blonde hairstyle pacing up a dark staircase in a beautiful pink gown. Reacting to the post, star Cynthia Erivo commented, "It’s been wonderful making magic with you (green emoticons)."

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the first look and commented on the post. "They both looks so amazing and cute I and I am so proud of Ari for having her dream role," said a fan. One comment read, "THANK U FOR THIS!! OUR WITCHES! so beyond proud of these women and can’t wait to see them bring these amazing characters to life." Another said, "Im so ready!!"

Although many gushed about the first look, fans also noticed how the pictures were unusually dark. Many posted hilarious reactions to the first look on Twitter and wished the brightness of the pictures were turned up instead. "i'm BEGGING studios to fix their lighting and color theory problems I CAN'T TAKE IT ANYMORE." said one fan. Look I’m very excited to see Wicked but I would like to actually *see* Wicked (crying face emoticons) please use better lighting, I beg (folded hands emoticon)."

Earlier this month, Ariana gave fans an update about the filming process in a detailed Instagram post, in the caption of which she wrote, "halfway. savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day. i am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one…"

The first part of Wicked is set to release next year, eyeing the date of November 27, 2024. The second part is expected to release the following year.

