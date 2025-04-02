World's richest filmmaker has $6.3 billion wealth; once Israeli spy, now richer than Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift

The new Forbes Billionaire List 2025 includes some changes in the rankings of the world's richest. Elon Musk has strengthened his hold on the spot and the United States is back with more billionaires than China. But a little lower down the rung, among the world of entertainment, there have been changes too, with one filmmaker eclipsing Hollywood biggies and emerging as the world's richest filmmaker. Arnon Milchan with Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005.

World's richest filmmaker

Israeli businessman and filmmaker Arnon Milchan is currently the richest filmmaker in the world. The new Forbes list puts his enormous wealth at a staggering $6.3 billion. This is a 90% growth from last year, when Milchan's wealth was estimated at around $3.3 billion. The Israeli entrepreneur owns the film and TV production company New Regency Enterprises, which has produced films like Pretty Woman, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Revenant, Birdman and Bohemian Rhapsody. Over the course of his film career, Milchan has produced 130 films, including several blockbusters and a few Oscar winners too. Milchan also owns Israel's TV Channel 10, adding to his considerable wealth.

Arnon Milchan with Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio shortly after the actor's Oscar win for their film, The Revenant.

Just how rich is Arnon Milchan

The $6.3 billion net worth of Arnon Milchan is quite ahead of Steven Spielberg ($5.3 billion) and George Lucas ($5.1 billion), the next two names from entertainment in the list. It is significantly higher than any performer, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion), or Tom Cruise ($800 million).

Arnon Milchan, the real-life James Bond?

Born in 1944 in Mandatory Palestine, Milchan grew up in the newly-formed state of Israel. In the 1960s, he inherited his family's bankrupt fertiliser business and turned it around, kickstarting a business career that eventually ventured into films. But in between this, he and his company were recruited to Lekem, a secret Israeli intelligence organization responsible for obtaining technology and material for Israel's nuclear program, and other highly secretive programs. From the 60s to 80s, he covertly worked for the Israeli Defence Forces' covert wing, while also making movies.

A close aide of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, he was embroiled in the corruption probe against the Prime Minister. However, Milchan was not charged with any wrongdoing. Milchan, now in his 80s, still produces films, with his last release being the 2024 Steve McQueen film Blitz.