Zendaya's latest gesture highlights Tom Holland's spider-like boyfriend skills in hometown of Oakland

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a fun day in her hometown of Oakland, Calif.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spider-couple attended a community basketball event hosted by non-profits Hoopbus, Project Blackboard, and apparel brand Oaklandish on Aug. 25.

The event took place at a local elementary school and featured games and activities for the kids.

Zendaya wore a white top and light brown jeans with a sky blue overshirt, while Tom sported a black Oakland Roots Sports Club t-shirt.

The “Dune” actress posted a photo of Tom playing basketball on her Instagram Story.

Hoopbus shared a video of Zendaya arriving at the event and being greeted by excited children.

The 26-year-old actress said in a video captured by Project Blackboard, “I just came to say hi to all of you and see your beautiful faces, and let’s have a great time playing basketball.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tom stood next to her and tried to spin a basketball on his finger, saying, “I feel like a lucky kid in a game.”

Zendaya laughed and added, “I’m not going to play basketball because I haven’t played basketball since I was y’all’s age.”

Baller Tom Holland (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pair, who have been private about their relationship since their romance was revealed in 2021, rarely make public appearances together.

The “Euphoria” star told Elle in an article published Aug. 23, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

Zendaya and Tom met in 2016 when they were cast as the leads of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. They developed a close friendship that eventually turned into a romantic relationship. They have starred in two more Spider-Man movies together and will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

ALSO READ| Tommy Lee asks wife to flash onstage, sparks controversy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple was spotted on a casual date night in London’s Mayfair neighborhood last night, leaving restaurant Novikov in paparazzi photos.

Zendaya layered a long beige cardigan over a white T-shirt and tan trousers, and carried a monogram Louis Vuitton bag. Tom wore a white tee with a navy cardigan, black jeans, and white sneakers.