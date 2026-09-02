Hrithik Roshan leases 2,727 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Goregaon at a total rent of 4.84 crore for five years

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased an office space measuring 2,727 sq ft in Mumbai’s Goregaon East to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a total rent of ₹4.84 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Hrithik Roshan has leased an office space measuring 2,727 sq ft in Mumbai’s Goregaon East to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a total rent of ₹4.82 crore. (HT Files)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The office is located on the 14th floor of the E-Wing of Lotus Corporate Park, situated in the Graham Firth Steel Compound in Goregaon East, Mumbai. The five-year lease agreement was registered on August 31, 2026, the documents show.

The lease has a tenure of 60 months, or five years, and is scheduled to commence on September 5, 2026. Both the licence commencement date and rent commencement date are mentioned as September 5, 2026 in the registered document.

As per the agreement, the rent will increase by 5% every year. Based on the starting monthly rent of ₹7.30 lakh, the monthly rental outgo would rise to approximately ₹7.67 lakh in the second year, ₹8.05 lakh in the third year, ₹8.45 lakh in the fourth year and ₹8.87 lakh in the fifth year, assuming the annual escalation is applied successively.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The total rent payable over the five-year period would therefore be approximately ₹4.84 crore, assuming the 5% annual escalation is applied as specified in the agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The total rent payable over the five-year period would therefore be approximately ₹4.84 crore, assuming the 5% annual escalation is applied as specified in the agreement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Hrithik Roshan and QuantumX Global Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: ₹17 lakh a month for five years">Hrithik Roshan leases Mumbai office space for ₹17 lakh a month for five years

Roshan family's real estate transactions

Hrithik Roshan was in the news last month for leasing out a nearly 6,000 sq. ft. commercial office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Clearsynth Labs Limited for five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹17 lakh, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The leased premises comprise seven units on a higher floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road, Andheri (West). The office has a built-up area of nearly 6,000 sq. ft. and includes seven car parking spaces. The tenant also paid a security deposit of ₹68 lakh, the documents showed.

A week ago, Hrithik Roshan's filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, and mother, Pramila Roshan, leased out their apartment in Mumbai's Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years, with the total rental income expected to be around ₹1.89 crore over the lease period, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The couple leased their flat on the second floor of Hiralaya Building on N.S. Road in JVPD, Mumbai, to Asavari Rajopadhye. The lease agreement was registered on August 24, 2026, with the licence commencing on August 15, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ₹1.89 cr">Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pramila Roshan lease flat in Mumbai's JVPD for total rent of ₹1.89 cr

In the last year, the Roshan family, including Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan, have made headlines several times for real estate transactions. The last was in January 2026, when Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune district for ₹15 crore, registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, showed.

In November 2025, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In another transaction that same month, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan), purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, purchased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.