‘I am not ever going back’: Jessica White reveals she was in an ‘emotionally abusive’ relationship with Nick Cannon

Model Jessica White has revealed that she was in an “emotionally abusive” relationship with TV star Nick Cannon. “I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she told Page Six.

She added, “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

Nick and Jessica dated from 2015 to 2020. However, Jessica has claimed they were in a relationship for eight years. She recently also revealed that she had a miscarriage back in 2020 after she became pregnant by Nick.

Jessica told Hollywood Unlocked in 2021 that she allegedly learned about another woman’s pregnancy via social media while she was still dating Nick. “I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro,” she said at the time. “So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.” Nick is notably a father of as many as 12 children.

Jessica, a New York native and a former face of Maybelline, recently posted an Instagram message that seemed to be directed to Nick. “I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen,” she wrote, in part.

She later said she regrets putting the post on social media as she “should have saved it for the fuc**** book.” “I probably regret that [because] I should have saved it for the f–king book, and got paid for it,” she said.

Jessica revealed that she is indeed writing a book but her chapter on Nick “would be very short… I think if you put it in a book, he would be half a chapter. A half a chapter is still too long.”

Jessica said she will never get back with Nick again. “I am not ever going back and that’s the facts,” she said. “I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s–t. I am done.”

“I am going to try, but with the right man this time,” she said. “I am putting myself out there. Part of my healing process is not sitting back and waiting to be fully healed… nobody ever really is. I can’t wait to make love and have a baby soon. Oh yeah, I am all for it.”

Jessica added, “I am so tired of talking about Nick — I am done. Please post that… I am so tired of talking about Nick Cannon. I really want to move past this because I don’t want the next guy to come in and think that he is competing with that energy, because he isn’t. I am over it. I just want to go into the world and have people see me and ask me questions outside of him at this point.”

