I’ve become an acting student again: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:24 IST

By now, almost all the Bollywood stars have discovered various ways to keep themselves busy during the ongoing lockdown period. But Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels “this free time” has given him “an opportunity to rediscover myself as an artist and sharpening the nuances of my craft.” “So, you can say that I’ve gone back to being an acting/cinema student all over again,” he says.

And for the same, the Kick actor has hit upon a “unique, special method.” He explains: “I watch back-to-back movies – at one go – of one particular favourite actor of mine such as Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Day Lewis, Ricardo Darin and Tony Leung etc. Then, I move on to another actor’s films. That way, I understand how the same actor must have gone through preparing for such different parts. So, I get a sneak-peek into his mindset and processes.” Siddiqui maintains that he “just can’t sit through ‘time-pass’ films.”

“The idea is to watch tough, path-breaking work. I feel people – especially the younger generation – are also watching that kind of work on OTT platforms. So, after this period [Covid-19 restrictions], ‘time-pass’ films may start looking out of place. And accordingly, our filmmakers also have to alter their craft,” says the actor, who was busy shooting for Kushan Nandy’s (of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz fame) next when the lockdown came into force.

Plus, Siddiqui was supposed to travel to New York for shooting purposes. Is he missing work? “I’m not because I am a kind of person, who adjusts and gets accustomed to different situations. The world is going through an extremely tough situation. This pandemic will give all us a different perspective and a completely new outlook towards everything. And whoever sticks to the same old mindset, will appear odd and outdated,” he says.

Once things go back to ‘normal’, Siddiqui feels he is going to “observe and value every day of his life much more.” “Plus, I will also attach great value to every human being as well as his well-being. I feel something inside all of us will alter. Most importantly, this pandemic has made all of us realize that only the idea of oneness will help us sail through such tough situations,” he concludes.

Siddiqui’s hit list!

Anthony Hopkins: The Remains of the Day, The Innocent, The Two Popes, Red Dragon, The Rite, Fracture

Daniel Day Lewis: The Age of Innocence, There Will be Blood, Lincoln, In The Name of The Father, Phantom Thread

Kevin Spacey: American Beauty, Seven, Pay It Forward, Outbreak, House of Cards

Matthew McConaughey: Dallas Buyers Club, The Gentlemen, Serenity