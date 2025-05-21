Is Dylan McDermott leaving 'FBI Most Wanted'? Season 6 ending sparks speculation

The final case in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 aired today. It was an intense storyline with the murder of a federal worker who is participating in a peaceful protest being the epicenter of things. Dylan McDermott plays Remy on FBI Most Wanted.(X)

After the case is over, Dylan McDermott who plays Remy in the show, decides to quit the force, marking his departure from the franchise. According to ScreenRant, he shares with his team during this episode that he has "decided after a tough year that it's time for him to retire from the FBI."

Netizens bid adieu to series

#FBIMostWanted is currently trending on X after the final show aired. Meanwhile, fans are loving what the franchise had in store for them. An X user wrote, “Team dinner, Remy retiring and opening the restaurant with Abby, Hana and Ethan on good terms, Nina and her dad reconciled, Ray and Cora having a baby, each character getting complimented for who they are,, THAT is how you write a finale. I will miss this show sm #FBIMostWanted”

A fan page of the series wrote, “Still can’t believe that tonight we say goodbye to #FBIInternational & #FBIMostWanted. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone involved with these shows. We really aren’t ready to say goodbye, and it feels like Most Wanted is leaving us after its strongest season.”

Will any characters from the series appear in FBI?

Although there have been no official announcements yet, there are chances that some of the popular characters from FBI: Most Wanted could appear on FBI after the end of the spinoff, reports ScreenRant. Everyone in the spinoff is on good terms with the main show, and there could be a chance that Isobel may transfer a couple of characters to the New York Field Office for the original FBI series.

ALSO READ | Who was Adam Ramey? Dropout Kings vocalist dies by suicide at 31, GoFundMe launched

It is also possible that some of the characters from this now-halted spinoff series could make cameo appearances on FBI. Since the Fugitive Task Force still exists even though Remy is retired, there are chances that characters such as Hana, Sheryll, and Ray could visit the FBI from time to time. They could provide their due expertise, which might be helpful in certain cases, says ScreenRant.