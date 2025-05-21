Who was Adam Ramey? Dropout Kings vocalist dies by suicide at 31, GoFundMe launched

Adam Ramey of the band Dropout Kings, died by suicide at the age of 31 on May 19. This news of his death comes from his sister-in-law, who wrote via GoFundMe that Ramey died by "suicide after a long and painful battle with addiction". Meanwhile, Ramey's bandmates, Eddie "Black Cat Bill" Wellz, Rob Sebastian, and Jeremy Garcia, also paid tribute to the music icon via Instagram. Adam Ramey dies by suicide(Instagram | @dropoutkingsaz)

Who was Adam Ramey?

Adam Ramey could never have been introduced better than his own sister-in-law, who took to GoFundMe to seek support for his family. Ramey's sister-in-law wrote, “On May 19th, just five days before his 32nd birthday, we lost Adam Ramey—beloved husband, father, son, and lead vocalist of Dropout Kings—to suicide after a long and painful battle with addiction.”

"Adam wasn’t just my brother-in-law. He was like a real brother to me. He saved my life during one of my darkest times and always showed up for the people he loved. He brought life and energy to every room, every family gathering, and every stage he stepped on. Watching him perform—especially at local shows in Phoenix or when he came to Tampa—was unforgettable," she continued.

Bandmates pay tribute

Meanwhile, Adam's bandmates took to Instagram to say, "Life comes at you in ways you can never predict. The rollercoaster of chasing your dreams and building with your brothers and friends is a joy few get to know in the most genuine sense and one we were beyond blessed to experience with one another as Dropout Kings. Even still, we cannot always expect things to go the way we dream nor can we understand just how special each moment with our friends and family are until those moments are memories.

"With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey has passed away. His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives. We’re devastated to say the least, but Adam’s spirit, charisma and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can. We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we’ve shared. Thank you for everything, Chip. Rest in power, Adam. We’ll always love you more than any words can say fam," the tribute continued.