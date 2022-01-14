‘Is that Kiara Advani?’: Fans think Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi is Shershaah actor’s ‘humshakal’

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi opened up her previously private Instagram account for fans and wrote about ‘new beginnings’ in her recent post. She hinted at an announcement about her Bollywood debut, writing: “Let’s meet again, for the first time.”

Tanisha shared a black-and-white close-up shot of herself, in which she could be seen dressed in a salwar kameez with her hair tied in a braid. She completed her look with a bindi. Her photo prompted fans to point out her 'uncanny' resemblance with Kiara Advani, especially with her look from the movie Shershaah.

“Kiara Advani from Shershaah vibes,” wrote a fan while another called her Kiara's ‘humshakal (lookalike)’: “You are looking same as Kiara, #humshakal.” Another one wrote: “She looks like Kiara” while one more added: “Kiara’s twin.” One even posed a query, hinting at her similarity with Kiara: “Is that you, Kiara?”

Janhvi Kapoor, who is best friends with Tanisha, gave her a shout-out on Instagram Stories: “My best friend, my favourite person and the funniest girl I know is now on Instagram, starting a very new and special journey. Please give her lots of love and virtual hugs and good wishes. Lots of exciting things coming up.”

Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor reacted with an ‘OMG’ on Tanisha's post. She also received best wishes from Aaliyah Kashyap and Jibraan Khan. “Can’t wait to see you shine,” wrote Shanaya Kapoor on her Instagram stories.

Janhvi Kapoor shared this on her Instagram Stories.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Tanisha Santoshi's birthday, sister Khushi shares throwback pic featuring mom Sridevi. See here

Filmmaker Sharan Sharma confirmed Tanisha’s Bollywood debut in his congratulatory message to her, writing: “Can’t wait for the debut, looking forward.” Meanwhile, actor Vardhan Puri wrote: “Tanisha, I recently viewed a few scenes of your debut film, courtesy your dad, and I must say, you’re a natural - so good! I know you’re going to shine. Cheering for you.”

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail