Itti Si Khushi on OTT: Here’s when and where to watch Sumbul Touqeer and Varun Badola’s new family drama

Sumbul Touqeer’s family drama Itti Si Khushi is gearing up for its release on Sony SAB. She plays an elder sibling who looks after her younger brothers and sister as they juggle with daily chaos due to their negligent and alcoholic father. It will also premiere online via Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium. Read on to know more about the upcoming family drama. Itti Si Khushi on OTT

When and where to watch Itti Si Khushi?

Itti Si Khushi will release on Sony SAB on August 18 onwards. You can also stream it online via Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium. Get ready to witness the daily family chaos of Anvita’s family living in Mumbai’s chawl from 9 p.m. onwards. Meanwhile, if family dramas are what capture your heart, then Sony LIV’s Gullak and Family Aaj Kal are also interesting picks.

Itti Si Khushi plot and cast

Itti Si Khushi features Sumbul Touqueer playing a 21-year-old girl named Anvita. After her mother leaves her family, Anvita becomes a doting mother figure for her younger siblings. The main storyline seems to be inspired by theTurkish drama Bizim Hikaye (featuring Burak Deniz and Hazel Kaya) and also the British series Shameless. Varun Badola plays Anvita’s absent and alcoholic father, who keeps creating chaos in her life with his careless and selfish behavior. Varun was recently seen in Saiyaara, where he played Ahaan Panday’s drunken father and also garnered praise for his realistic acting. Rajat Verma will play Touqueer’s love interest in the drama.

Itti Si Khushi, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, narrates the story of Anvita, who juggles family responsibilities, love life, friendship, and career. She looks after her siblings: Sidhu, Bandya, Chidiya and Chiku as a mother figure while struggling with her own crises.

Why to watch Itti Si Khushi?

A tender tale of family relationships, love, responsibility, and sacrifice - Itti Si Khushi will keep you captivated with its narrative and Sumbul’s solid acting. So get ready to delve into an extraordinary family drama. It also features Varun Badola in a pivotal role as he plays an alcoholic father who creates daily nuisance for his family. Varun, who is renowned for his strong characters in shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, and others, has taken on another challenging role with Itti Si Khushi.