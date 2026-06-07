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Kalki 2898 AD sequel shoot to resume next month; Nag Ashwin promises rapid pace for Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer

The team of Kalki 2898 AD plans to complete a major portion of filming by April 2027, ahead of its targeted December 2027 theatrical release.

Jun 07, 2026 03:53 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Audiences eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Kalki 2898 AD saga finally have a concrete reason to celebrate. Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that development on Kalki 2 is actively moving forward, with the production crew preparing to step back onto the sets and resume filming shortly.

Nag Ashwin shares update on Kalki 2

Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD.

Director Nag Ashwin shared a major update regarding the progress of Kalki 2, confirming that the production team is actively preparing for the next phase of filming. According to Aakashavaani, Nag Ashwin said, “Kalki 2 has already begun. We are making preparations to continue shooting from next month and complete it at a rapid pace.”

The sequel will bring back the trio of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. To ensure the heavy visual effects, complex action design, and intricate world-building match the scale of the original film, the makers are mapping out an extensive timeline. The team aims to wrap up a significant portion of principal photography by April 2027, leaving ample room for a lengthy and detailed post-production phase before the movie targets its grand theatrical release in December 2027.

What to expect from the sequel

It has been since reported that Kalki 2 will feature Sai Pallavi as her replacement. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm details about her role.

 
nag ashwin kamal haasan prabhas amitabh bachchan
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Kalki 2898 AD sequel shoot to resume next month; Nag Ashwin promises rapid pace for Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer
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