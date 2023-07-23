Kangana Ranaut decks up in saree and dances her heart out, gifts jewellery to sister-in-law in godbharai ceremony

Actor Kangana Ranaut has posted a bunch of pictures from her bhabhi or sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony. Ritu is married to Kangana's brother Aksht Ranaut, who runs a production company with the actor-filmmaker, Manikarnika Films. (Also Read: Zeeshan Ayyub reveals he and Kangana Ranaut haven't spoken since Manikarnika: 'I discovered political differences…’)

Kangana's pics from bhabhi's godbharai

Kangana Ranaut at her sister-in-law's godbharai ceremony

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account on Sunday and posted a carousel of 10 pictures from Ritu's godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony. In the pictures, Kangana is seen wearing a pink sari with a shimmery copper-and-silver border and pairing it with a heavy necklace and earrings. She also sports henna drawn on her hands.

Also spotted in the pictures is her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. She's wearing a beige sari and has paired it with a necklace. Kangana's brother Aksht is seen wearing a simple white kurta and pajama, whereas her bhabhi (sister-in-law) Ritu is seen in a vermillion red sari, pairing it with gold necklace, earrings and bangles along with gajra (flower accessory) on her hair. Kangana is also seen bonding with her mother Asha Ranaut, who is dressed in a yellow salwar suit.

Kangana captioned the post, “Sharing some precious moments from Ritu Ranaut’s Godbharai… Our hearts are full and we all are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Baby Ranaut … thanks for all your well wishes and blessings.”

Rangoli Chandel also shared some pictures on her Instagram account. She captioned the post as, “गोदभराई के उत्सव पर कुछ तस्वीरे” (Some pictures from the occasion of baby shower). She posted another carousel with photos of her son Prithu. He's seen posing with aunt Kangana in one of the pictures. Rangoli captioned that post as, “और अति उत्सुक पृथु” (And the extremely excited Prithu).

Comments on Kangana's post

Avneet Kaur reacted to the pictures with a hearts-in-eyes emoji. She recently made her acting debut as the leading lady in Tiku Weds Sheru, which marked the production debut of Kangana and Aksht's Manikarnika Films. The romantic comedy, directed by Sai Kabir, also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is streaming on Prime Video India.

Kangana's Emergency co-stars Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry also commented on her post with “Congratulations! Jai Ho!” and “Congratulations” respectively. Emergency is based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The period political drama is directed by Kangana and stars her as Indira. The movie, produced by Manikarnika Films, is slated to release in cinemas on November 24.

