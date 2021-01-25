Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead months after post on depression

Actor Jayashree Ramaiah, who participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada, was found dead at her residence in Magadi road in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. Her body has been sent for postmortem and the Bengaluru police have begun investigation, reports The Indian Express. Police suspects death by suicide.

Jayashree talked about her battle with depression in Facebook posts last year. On July 22, she put up a status saying, “I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression,” reports The Times of India. However, she later deleted the post and assured fans that all is well. “I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all,” her follow-up post read.

A few days later, on July 25, Jayashree talked about being ‘betrayed since childhood’ in a Facebook live. She reiterated that she was struggling with depression.

“I am not doing all of this for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it,” she reportedly said.

Jayashree made her big-screen debut in 2017 with Imran Sardhariya’s Uppu Huli Khara. She also starred in Black, directed by Mahendra.

