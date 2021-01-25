Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal’s huge diamond ring grabs eyeballs as they step out after wedding to pose for photos
Varun Dhawan kept most of his wedding festivities with Natasha Dalal a secret, but they did treat the paparazzi to pictures after the grand nuptials were over. They came out of the venue - The Mansion House in Alibaug - to pose for photographers.
While the sight of the newlyweds sent the shutterbugs into a frenzy, what also grabbed eyeballs was Natasha’s huge engagement ring. She was seen wearing a blinding diamond on her finger as she posed with Varun.
In videos doing the rounds online, Natasha could be seen as the paparazzi addressed her as ‘bhabhi’. Varun’s protective instinct kicked in and he requested the media to go easy on her. “Araam se, darr jayegi, bechari (Calm down, you will scare her),” he told the photographers gathered outside the wedding venue.
Varun and Natasha, who have known each other from when they were in school and have been in a relationship since before he entered Bollywood, got married on Sunday. They kept the celebrations rather low-key, with only 40-50 guests in attendance, keeping in mind the Covid-19 restrictions.
On Sunday night, Varun shared the happy news on Instagram with pictures from the wedding. In his post, he introduced wife Natasha as his ‘life long love’. Later, he shared photos from his haldi ceremony, in which he was seen flexing his muscles and posing with his squad.
Reports suggest that Varun and Natasha will have a grand reception in Mumbai next week, which will be attended by their friends and Bollywood celebrities.
On the work front, Varun made his digital debut last month with his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot. He will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Chandigarh.
