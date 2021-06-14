Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay dies, family decides to donate organs

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who met with a road accident on Friday night in Bengaluru, breathed his last in a private hospital on Monday. After undergoing a surgery for brain hemorrhage, Sanchari Vijay was declared brain dead by the doctors. His family subsequently decided to donate his organs.

Sanchari Vijay met with the accident when he was returning home from his friend’s place on a bike and suffered injuries to the right side of his brain and thigh. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

As per a Times of India report, the actor’s brother Siddhesh has confirmed that Vijay’s brain stopped functioning.

“The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we have decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs.” he said.

Condolences started pouring in for Vijay as soon as the news of his demise was announced. Kannada actor Sudeep took to Twitter to share his condolence.

Sudeep wrote: “Very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown, All excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP .”

Vijay made his acting debut with 2011 film Rangappa Hogbitna and went on to star in other movies such as Harivu and Oggarane.

Vijay won the National Award for his performance as a transgender in the critically-acclaimed film Naanu Avanalla…Avalu. He was last seen in last year’s film ACT 1978.

During the lockdown period, he was associated with the Usire team, to provide oxygen for the Covid-19 victims. He also amplified information about Covid resources through his social media pages.