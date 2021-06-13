Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay meets with a road accident, condition critical
Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay meets with a road accident, condition critical

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay met with a road accident in Bengaluru when he was returning from his friend's place on Friday. He has reportedly sustained injuries on the right side of his brain and thigh region. He won a National Film Award for his role in Naanu Avanalla…Avalu.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
He won the National Award for his performance as a transgender in Naanu Avanalla…Avalu.(Twitter)

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay has sustained major injuries in a road accident and is currently in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Bengaluru. Vijay met with the accident when he was returning home from his friend’s place on a bike.

Vijay, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, is yet to gain consciousness.

As per a Times of India report, the accident took place on late Friday night. He has reportedly sustained injuries on the right side of his brain and his thigh region.

Quoting neurosurgeon Arun Nayak, the report said: “The health condition of Sanchari Vijay is very critical. As he had a blood clot in the brain, we have performed a surgery, the next 48 hours is going to be critical.”

Vijay made his acting debut with 2011 film Rangappa Hogbitna and went on to star in other movies such as Harivu and Oggarane.

Also read: Sharib Hashmi on success of The Family Man 2: 'This is happening for the first time in my career'

He won the National Award for his performance as a transgender in the critically-acclaimed film Naanu Avanalla…Avalu. He was last seen in last year’s film ACT 1978.

During the lockdown period, he was associated with the Usire team, to provide oxygen for the Covid-19 victims. He also amplified information about Covid-19 resources through his social media pages.

