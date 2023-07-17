Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta, other celebs praise Netflix's Kohrra: ‘Best series I’ve seen since Trial By Fire'

Filmmakers react to Kohrra

Karan Johar, who is prepping for the release of his seventh directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in cinemas on July 28, shared a poster of Kohrra on Instagram and wrote, “Sometimes the fog never lifts and leaves everything gloomy and even dark… much like the human personality … #Kohrrra the latest @netflix_in drop is arguably the best series I have seen since #trialbyfire ( both directed by the brilliant breakthrough filmmaker @randeepjha ) what starts off as a murder procedural goes onto scratch the surface of parental patriarchy and entitlement,the psychology of a disturbed childhood, a woman’s right to passion and compassion and dealing with your inner demons….”

Karan compared the show to the critically acclaimed web series Trial By Fire, that dropped on Netflix India earlier this year. It was directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha. It starred Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol as Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the parents of kids who lost their lives in the real-life 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy.

Karan continued in his caption, “This brilliantly written show is a master class in character development and the balance of that with intrigue … a tightrope that #sudipsharma #gunjitchopra #diggisissodia walk without a false note … brilliance … I was blown away by the performances @suvindervicky is and will be the revelation of 2023 across film and streaming … his silences can launch a million scripts ! @barunsobti_says is outstanding …. Shuttling between machismo and vulnerability he nails the part with veteran ease…. The ensemble @itsharleensethi @chaudhari_manish @badolavarun #rachelshelley are pitch perfect and so good! This authentic heartbreaking and yet emotionally thrilling digital masterpiece needs all your time and attention ! My congratulations to @kans26 @officialcsfilms for creating such brilliant content and to the entire family at @netflix_in for raising the bar…. Watch #kohrra and absorb its silent noise….”

Hansal Mehta, who is basking in the critical success of his latest thriller web series Scoop on Netflix India, also tweeted about Kohrra.

About Kohrra

Kohrra is a police procedural set in Punjab that revolves around the murder of an NRI kid. It stars Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti as cops invesyigating the matter, Harleen Sethi as Surinder's daughter and Lagaan's Rachel Shelley as the mother of NRI kid's friend. The Hindustan Times review of Kohrra stated, “If you can look beyond the kohrra of its pacey trailer and Sudip Sharma's past record, this slow-burn on Netflix has a fair share of surprises to offer. Sudip knows when the story screams for a Hathoda Tyagi and when it demands a far subtler sledgehammer.”

