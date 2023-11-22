Karan Johar reveals how he got hints about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship: 'This is going to happen'

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are back on Karan Johar's famous chat show Koffee With Karan 8. They made their acting debut with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Karan, Varun talk about Sidharth, Kiara

Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan spoke about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan 8.

During the show, Varun revealed some interesting stories about Sidharth and Kiara Advani from their dating phase. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara did not make their relationship public until they tied the knot. The small gestures from them both at private parties and events definitely left some hints for Karan and Varun to get thinking about it.

Karan recalls an incident

Speaking about it, Karan said, "I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realized that this is going to happen, they are going to happen."

Varun spoke about Kiara, Sidharth

Varun added, "Exactly, we were shooting a song, we finished shooting and we were heading back. She (Kiara Advani) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara (poor thing) he has a high fever. She had told me you were unwell. Someone was telling me that Sidharth with a high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar (there is something)."

About Sidharth and Kiara

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Shershaah. In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they are "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great". Koffee With Karan 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

