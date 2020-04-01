e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Entertainment / Karan Patel roots for the strays

Karan Patel roots for the strays

The actor says this is the time that they need us the most

entertainment Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:50 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
(Karan Patel)
         

Animal lover Karan Patel has been busy during the lockdown ensuring the strays in his area are taken care of. He has not only helped NGOs in his area but also put up posts on social media urging his followers to help animals in their vicinity. “I feel for animals and I think, right now, they need our help the most which is why I am aggressively promoting animal welfare during this lockdown. I have posted a video urging people to not give up on their home pets and help the strays, whenever possible, in their area by giving them food and water,” says the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor.

Patel adds, “Many people felt that dogs and cats might be spreading the coronavirus hence people weren’t feeding them or worse, abandoning their pets. But later, reports revealed that this wasn’t the case and it was a huge relief. I have opened a small shed outside my bungalow in Andheri, where I provide food and water for them. These days people are not stepping out, so the strays aren’t getting even the little food they used to get earlier. I make sure that they get three to four meals. I have been donating to an animal shelter religiously as they are doing a wonderful job of taking care of animals in other areas in Mumbai.”

top news
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Inspired by Singapore, Delhi to track mobile phones to enforce quarantine
Inspired by Singapore, Delhi to track mobile phones to enforce quarantine
Live| Over 500 coronavirus deaths in a day in UK: Report
Live| Over 500 coronavirus deaths in a day in UK: Report
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

entertainment news