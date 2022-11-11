Kartik Aaryan’s new pics from Freddy sets surface online, fans feel ‘weight gain looks good on him'

Kartik Aaryan is all set for his upcoming thriller, Freddy. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film sees him in the role of an introverted dentist. The actor put on 14 kgs for the role. New behind-the-scene pictures from the film sets have emerged on the internet, which have fans raving about how good the weight gain looks on him. Also read: Kartik Aaryan gains 14kg for Freddy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the new pictures, Kartik appeared in the middle of a conversation with the director on the sets. In one of them, he had a serious look in his unusual and slightly beefed-up avatar. He wore a green shirt with grey trousers, paired with a jacket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the photos on Reddit, one user wrote in the comment section, “Well dentist can be a bit chubby compared to other doctors as their work is more limited. Guess someone did good research while writing the story!” “Weight gain looks good on him,” added another one. Someone also said, “He has an incredible line-up right now. These films can take his career on another level.”

Talking about Kartik’s physical transformation for Freddy, recently his fitness trainer Samir Jaura told Hindustan Times, “Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it was going to be a task. But, his dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well supervised process, because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik’s Freddy will release on December 2 on Disney + Hotstar. Apart from this, he also has films like Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s untitled next and now Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.