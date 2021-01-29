IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / KGF Chapter 2 to release in theatres on July 16, Yash goes all guns blazing in new poster
entertainment

KGF Chapter 2 to release in theatres on July 16, Yash goes all guns blazing in new poster

KGF: Chapter 2 will release in theatres on July 16, director Prashanth Neel announced on Twitter, with a new poster. Yash will return as Rocky in the film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Yash in the poster of KGF: Chapter 2.

The makers of upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF: Chapter 2 on Friday announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide on July 16. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to make the announcement with a new poster featuring lead actor Yash brandishing a machine gun.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second part of the KGF franchise. The film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

The team recently filmed the climax, with which the project has completed its shooting. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.

The project marks the South debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist, a character called Adheera. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. It is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

Also read | Ranveer Singh might not get it, but Deepika Padukone continues to do her own grocery shopping. See pic, video

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash had told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was released recently and it was extremely well received with over 50 million views and counting.

KGF is the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who rises from the downtrodden backdrop to the king of a goldmine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kgf 2

Related Stories

entertainment

KGF 2 star Yash, wife Radhika Pandit share fresh pics from Maldives holiday

PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:30 PM IST
entertainment

Happy birthday Yash: Did you know KGF star is the son of bus driver, hails from middle-class family?

UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:14 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP