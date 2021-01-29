IND USA
Yash in the poster of KGF: Chapter 2.
entertainment

KGF Chapter 2 to release in theatres on July 16, Yash goes all guns blazing in new poster

KGF: Chapter 2 will release in theatres on July 16, director Prashanth Neel announced on Twitter, with a new poster. Yash will return as Rocky in the film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:03 PM IST

The makers of upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF: Chapter 2 on Friday announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide on July 16. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to make the announcement with a new poster featuring lead actor Yash brandishing a machine gun.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second part of the KGF franchise. The film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

The team recently filmed the climax, with which the project has completed its shooting. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.


The project marks the South debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist, a character called Adheera. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. It is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash had told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was released recently and it was extremely well received with over 50 million views and counting.

KGF is the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who rises from the downtrodden backdrop to the king of a goldmine.

