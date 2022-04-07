Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Kirron Kher meets Jaya Bachchan at the Parliament, fan asks 'jhagra nahi kiye?'
entertainment

Kirron Kher meets Jaya Bachchan at the Parliament, fan asks 'jhagra nahi kiye?'

Kirron Kher, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh, has shared a picture with Jaya Bachchan, a member of Rajya Sabha. 
Kirron Kher and Jaya Bachchan met in the Parliament. 
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 04:44 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A recent Parliament session turned out to be reunion for two veteran actors turned politicians: Jaya Bachchan and Kirron Kher. Jaya is a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2004 and is a member of the Samajwadi Party, while Kirron is a Lok Sabha member -- Member of Parliament from Chandigarh. Kirron shared a picture from their meet-up on Instagram. Also read: Kirron Kher sits on son Sikander Kher's lap in cute video, Anupam Kher dubs the moment 'love ki lehrein'. Watch

Sharing the photo, Kirron wrote on Instagram, “Wonderful to meet Jaya after so long in Parliament.” Kirron is seen in a white kurta and specs, while Jaya is seen in a yellow cotton saree with a bindi on her forehead.

RELATED STORIES

Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi reacted, “My elegant friends.” A fan commented to the post, “Picture Perfect.” Another said, “How cute. You both are my favourite.” A comment also read, “Two elegant ladies in one frame.” Pointing at how the two hail from different political parties, a fan also asked, “Jhagra nahi kiye? (didn't you fight)?”

During the Parliament session, Jaya raised the issue of continuing manual scavenging in parts of the country saying lack of proper rehabilitation is driving scavengers to again take up manual scavenging as a profession.

Jaya will also be making her comeback to acting with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Kirron is currently a judge on reality show India's Got Talent as well. She is among the four judges on the show and is often seen scolding her co-judge Badshah. Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir are the other two judges. Kirron had returned to work after undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma.

Kirron's son Sikandar Kher and Jaya's son Abhishek Bachchan are close friends. Sikandar calls Jaya ‘mother from another brother’.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kirron kher jaya bachchan parliament session
