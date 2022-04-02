Kirron Kher sits on son Sikander Kher's lap in cute video, Anupam Kher dubs the moment 'love ki lehrein'. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher shared a short video on his Instagram handle, featuring his wife Kirron Kher and son Sikander Kher. In the video, Kirron can be seen sitting on Sikander's lap. Kirron is currently seen as a judge on reality show India's Got Talent. (Also Read: Sikandar Kher says 'main chalta hun' as Kirron Kher asks for daughter-in-law on India’s Got Talent. Watch)

Sharing the clip, Anupam wrote, “Ma ki mamta aur love ki lehrein (A mother's love).” In the clip, Kirron is seen comfortably sitting on Sikander's lap, as he held her with both his hands. Anupam can be heard saying, “Godi mein kyun baithe ho (Why are you sitting on his lap)?” Kirron replies, “Mein iski godi mein isliye baithi hun kyunki meine ise zindagi bhar apni godi mein baithaya hai. Isliye ab ise bhi mujhe apni godi mein bithana chaiye (I am sitting on his lap because he sat on mine for a long time and now he should also do that).”

Anupam then asks Sikander that how he feels that his mother is sitting on his lap. To which he replied that he feels good about it. Anupam then says “Mujhe bhi achha lag raha hai yeh visual dekh ke. Love ki lehrein (Even I feel good looking at you guys. Waves of love).”

Sikander commented on the video, “Arre Arre.” Actor Delnaaz Irani dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan commented, “This made my day.” While one said, “Unconditional and endless love,” another one wrote, “Ma ki mamta hai yeh (This is mother's love)." Many fans said that the video was “adorable,” “lovely” and gave “positive vibes.” (Also Read: How Kirron Kher divorced first husband to marry Anupam Kher: 'He had nothing then')

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in 1985. Kirron was previously married to Gautam Berry and had son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

