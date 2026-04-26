New Delhi, T-Series and Panorama Studios' psychological thriller "Unmadham", featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, is set to release on August 7. Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Unmadham' to release in August

The film is directed by Kiran Das and follows a police constable battling a fragile family life as he reopens a long-unsolved case believed to have supernatural undertones. As he digs deeper, the mystery intensifies, blurring the line between reality and delusion.

"The film is about the frenzy that builds quietly within a person. My character is torn between responsibility and doubt, and as the case unfolds, his world begins to shift in unexpected ways. It's a role that demanded emotional intensity and restraint at the same time," Boban said in a statement.

The project is written by Shahi Kabir and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is co-produced by Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon, with Abhinav Mehrotra serving as creative producer.

Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, said the film is "layered with psychological intensity and emotionally grounded narrative". "'Unmadham' is the kind of story that stays with you... The film's unique blend of suspense with human conflict, set against a gripping investigative backdrop is what makes it a compelling cinematic experience, and we at T-Series are proud to back such films that are bold in their vision and tell a story not said before," he said in a statement.

"With 'Unmadham', we wanted to create an experience that keeps the audience constantly questioning what is real and what isn't. It's a film that builds tension in a very grounded way. Collaborating with T-Series on this slate has allowed us to scale these stories and reach a wider audience," Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman of Panorama Studios, added.

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