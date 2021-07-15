Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Lea Seydoux pulls out of Cannes Film Festival after she tests positive for Covid-19
entertainment

Lea Seydoux pulls out of Cannes Film Festival after she tests positive for Covid-19

Lea Seydoux's four films -- Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, Arnaud Desplechin's Deception, Bruno Dumont's France and Ildiko Enyedi's The Story of My Wife -- are up for premiere.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Lea Seydoux is in self quarantine in Paris,(AP)

French star Lea Seydoux, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, has officially cancelled her trip to the Cannes Film Festival.

The 36-year-old actor was scheduled to attend the prestigious movie gala where her four features -- Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, Arnaud Desplechin's Deception, Bruno Dumont's France and Ildiko Enyedi's The Story of My Wife -- are up for premiere.

Lea Seydoux said she is staying put in Paris to self-quarantine and "to keep everyone safe and healthy".

After the primary diagnosis last Saturday, the actor was asymptomatic and tested negative the day after but according to French authorities protocol one has to self-isolate for 10 days after a positive result.

While she would have loved to celebrate the return of cinema to "my favorite festival" in person, the actor said she was with her collaborators in spirit.

"Sadly, I have to self-quarantine in Paris and won’t be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. I wish I could celebrate the return of cinema to my favorite festival, but it is in everyone’s best interest to err on the side of caution and do my part to keep everyone safe and healthy," Lea said in a statement as quoted by Deadline.

The actor also praised her directors and fellow cast members of the four films.

"I applaud all four of my directors and the cast ensembles for their remarkable achievements. From a distance and in thoughts, I am with you with all my heart," she added.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor with ‘two prince sons’ Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, claim fan clubs as they share unseen photos

Cannes is special for Lea as she came to widespread attention when she was awarded the 2009 Chopard Award, given to upcoming actors, for her role in Christophe Honore's The Beautiful Person.

Later in 2013, she won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the festival, for her performance in the critically-acclaimed film Blue Is the Warmest Colour.

The actor, also known for her Hollywood films like Inglourious Basterds, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and James Bond movie Spectre alongside Daniel Craig, served as a member of the jury at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. She will reprise her role of Dr Madeleine Swann in the next Bond film No Time To Die.

Cannes Film Festival, which began on July 6, will run through July 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lea seydoux cannes film festival inglourious basterds no time to die

Related Stories

bollywood

Akshay Kumar to conduct acting masterclass: 'Never had opportunity to formally learn acting'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 08:53 PM IST
bollywood

Raghubir Yadav's wife Purnima says he hasn't been paying alimony: 'Had to mortgage my gold'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 08:39 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP