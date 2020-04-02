e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / James Bond actor Lea Seydoux says MeToo movement is riddled with hypocrisy

James Bond actor Lea Seydoux says MeToo movement is riddled with hypocrisy

James Bond actor Lea Seydoux says that it’s good to be feminist, but people should be ‘masculinist’ too.

hollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards.(REUTERS)
         

French actor Lea Seydoux feels that the #MeToo movement is riddled with hypocrisy because a lot of victims only chose to speak out after the campaign began. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Seydoux, who stars in the upcoming James Bond film No TIme To Die as Dr Madeleine Swann, said that people kept quiet about the levels of harassment before the movement started, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"There is a lot of hypocrisy. Because people knew! And they take advantage now to say ‘Yes, I've been a victim’, and they become heroes. Come on," said Seydoux. The actor admitted that she believes the way forward is forgiveness, saying: "A hero, for me, would forgive. We need forgiveness, right?"

 

She also said there should be less focus on women standing together in solidarity. "It's good to be a feminist. But we should be 'masculinist' too. And vice versa. Men should be feminists. We should support each other," she said.

The actor also spoke about her "non-cliche" character in the next James Bond film, insisting that the female roles are not there to "please 007's sexuality". Talking about her role as Madeleine Swann in No Time To Die, which was co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Seydoux said that she is a "real woman" in the film.

"My character is not a stereotype. It's not cliched. She's a real woman, and an interesting woman. That's what we needed," she said. The actor insisted that the other female roles, played by Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris, are also "not here to please Bond's sexuality".

In addition, she also pointed out that James Bond, played by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, is also a "sexual object".

"I think what we forget is that James Bond is also a sexual object. He's totally a sexual object. He's one of the few, maybe one of the only, male characters to be sexualised. I think that women, they love to see Bond, no? To see his body. No? Don't you think? I love to see sexy men in bathing suits," she said.

Also read: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie pushed back 7 months due to coronavirus outbreak

Seydoux feels "men are scared" on film sets now. "I don't want to be classified... I hate the politically correct. And I hate morality. The judgement. The world has become so polished now, I find it very scary. We're not allowed to commit any mistakes," she said.

The actor also noted that she has "never felt inferior to men", saying: "I can understand that for past generations it was a real struggle. For me, I've never felt that I was inferior to men. Never have I thought that I couldn't do something because I was a woman."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
From post-lockdown strategy to teamwork: What PM Modi told CMs
From post-lockdown strategy to teamwork: What PM Modi told CMs
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
Covid-19 updates: 2 deaths reported in Mumbai, Maharastra toll mounts to 19
Covid-19 updates: 2 deaths reported in Mumbai, Maharastra toll mounts to 19
9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, includes over 1300 foreigners
9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, includes over 1300 foreigners
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Motor insurance policy expiring? Last date extended till April 21
Motor insurance policy expiring? Last date extended till April 21
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News