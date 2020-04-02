James Bond actor Lea Seydoux says MeToo movement is riddled with hypocrisy

hollywood

French actor Lea Seydoux feels that the #MeToo movement is riddled with hypocrisy because a lot of victims only chose to speak out after the campaign began. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Seydoux, who stars in the upcoming James Bond film No TIme To Die as Dr Madeleine Swann, said that people kept quiet about the levels of harassment before the movement started, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"There is a lot of hypocrisy. Because people knew! And they take advantage now to say ‘Yes, I've been a victim’, and they become heroes. Come on," said Seydoux. The actor admitted that she believes the way forward is forgiveness, saying: "A hero, for me, would forgive. We need forgiveness, right?"

She also said there should be less focus on women standing together in solidarity. "It's good to be a feminist. But we should be 'masculinist' too. And vice versa. Men should be feminists. We should support each other," she said.

The actor also spoke about her "non-cliche" character in the next James Bond film, insisting that the female roles are not there to "please 007's sexuality". Talking about her role as Madeleine Swann in No Time To Die, which was co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Seydoux said that she is a "real woman" in the film.

"My character is not a stereotype. It's not cliched. She's a real woman, and an interesting woman. That's what we needed," she said. The actor insisted that the other female roles, played by Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris, are also "not here to please Bond's sexuality".

In addition, she also pointed out that James Bond, played by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, is also a "sexual object".

"I think what we forget is that James Bond is also a sexual object. He's totally a sexual object. He's one of the few, maybe one of the only, male characters to be sexualised. I think that women, they love to see Bond, no? To see his body. No? Don't you think? I love to see sexy men in bathing suits," she said.

Seydoux feels "men are scared" on film sets now. "I don't want to be classified... I hate the politically correct. And I hate morality. The judgement. The world has become so polished now, I find it very scary. We're not allowed to commit any mistakes," she said.

The actor also noted that she has "never felt inferior to men", saying: "I can understand that for past generations it was a real struggle. For me, I've never felt that I was inferior to men. Never have I thought that I couldn't do something because I was a woman."

