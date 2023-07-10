Madonna spotted enjoying with a friend days after health emergency

Days after her medical emergency American Singer Madonna was recently spotted hanging out with a friend on a hot Sunday afternoon in the upper East Side neighbourhood of New York City. She looked very happy and enthusiastic, and could also walk well enough since her time in the hospital. FILE PHOTO: U.S. singer Madonna attends the world premiere of 'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years' in London, Britain September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo(REUTERS)

The rock star was found wearing a wide-brimmed hat, Nike sneakers, and shades. She was later found on Podcaster Lauren Conlin's TikTok, where the star was seen on her walk.

Madonna was found laying unconscious at her residence on June 28th. The singer has been mute about issues regarding her health with her fans and the media for quite some time now.

Eventually her manager, Guy Oseary, took to his Instagram and conveyed to her fans that the ‘Hung Up’ artist had caught sight of a very serious bacterial infection and had to spend a couple days at the ICU. During the initial days of the singer's health issues, she seemed unresponsive while being rushed to the NYC hospital.

However, she gained consciousness and seemed alert the following day.

Her fans still remain curious about her health, but they all stand strong considering manager Oseary's statement about a full recovery being expected, keeping her fans and loved ones very hopeful.

The singer's best friend Debi Mazar said, "She was on the road to recovery and is back home resting," while her other pal Rosie O'Donnell took to her Instagram to say, "Her Madgesty was feeling good."

At the moment, the singer's tours, which were scheduled to take place on the 15th of July, have been put on hold considering her health and well-being, but the Sunday stroll incident is most certainly a relief for the fans, and it is only a matter of time before the singer gets back to what she does best and gives her fans the much-awaited show they've been waiting for all along.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON