Malditos on OTT: Here's where you can watch Céline Sallette’s French crime drama in India

The chaotic lives of a family where crime and fight for survival go hand-in-hand are at the centre of this French drama series. The story revolves around a Gypsy community and their struggles in life amid rising floodwaters. Cooked up by the brilliant minds of Jean Charles Hue and Olivier Prieur, Malditos stands tall as a high-stakes wild ride where family loyalty is put to the ultimate test. Starring Céline Sallette, the French drama is set to make its India release soon this August. Malditos

When and where to watch Malditos series?

The French crime drama Malditos is releasing soon on JioHotstar (also accessible via OTTplay Premium) on August 25, 2025. Malditos first released on Max in May this year, and is making its India debut after two months. The mini-series has 7 episodes, each with a runtime of almost 45-50 minutes.

What’s the story of the Malditos series?

Deep in the wild southern Camargue region of France, a thrilling tale unfolds in the drama, introducing Sara, the matriarch of her family with two adult sons, and the leader of a Gypsy community. However, trouble is brewing in paradise when the rising water levels threaten the community by swallowing their homes. With the Gypsy people’s backs against the wall, Sara and her two sons force themselves to delve into the criminal world to keep their beloved community safe.

However, things get more complicated with the hidden secrets of Sara and her family that have been locked away for several years. As Sara and her sons navigate the dangerous waters and fight for their lives, the family must also face their past. The thrilling fight against the forces of nature and the law is now intertwined with a dark history.

What are the highlights of Malditos series?

The show promises to be an engrossing watch as it delves into the lives of the gypsy community, while adding the fictional plot of feuding mafia families. Malditos captures the different atmosphere and the way of life of thie Romani community. Céline Sallette plays the matriarch Sara, along with Damien Bonnard, Pablo Cobo, and Darren Muselet.