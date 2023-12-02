Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Mann Pasand': Comedian Zakir Khan's new stand-up special to stream from this date

ANI |
Dec 02, 2023 06:58 PM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Comedian Zakir Khan on Saturday announced his new standup special 'Mann Pasand'.

Titled 'Mann Pasand' the stand-up special will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared the poster which they captioned, "doston, toh baat aisi hai... #MannpasandOnPrime, Dec 7."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0VzSaeS1at/

'Mann Pasand' promises hours of side-splitting laughter, through quirky stories of his experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue between them during one fateful Goa trip.

Zakir earlier gained popularity because of his standups special's like 'Haq Se Single' (2017) and 'Kaksha Gyarvi' (2018) and 'Tathastu' (2022) on Amazon Prime Video.

He was also a part of the comedy show 'Comicstaan'.

Soon after the maker announced the new standup special, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan commented, "Wah ! That's a pleasant Surprise."

Another fan wrote, "Excited For This One."

"Excitement in Tonss," a user commented.

'Mann Pasand' will be streaming from December 7. (ANI)

