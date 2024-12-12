New Delhi, There is no better film about journalists than 1986 Shashi Kapoor-starrer "New Delhi Times", says actor Manoj Bajpayee, who promises that his new movie "Despatch" will show the dark and dangerous world of investigative journalism. Manoj Bajpayee on new film 'Despatch': It captures darkness, swamp, and dangers of media world

Bajpayee said "New Delhi Times", written by Gulzar and directed by Ramesh Sharma, is the best film on journalism that's been made in India.

"Other films have hardly been able to touch upon a journalist's life. They weren't able to go in deeper. But if there is a film that captures all that darkness, swamp, and dangers, I can proudly guarantee, it's 'Despatch'," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Directed by Kanu Behl, known for critically-acclaimed movies "Titli" and "Agra", the film features Bajapayee as Joy Bag, a crime journalist who becomes embroiled in a dangerous investigation that threatens to unravel his life.

Bajpayee said "Despatch", which will stream on ZEE5 from Friday, will present an aspect of journalism which is "dark and full of dangers".

"We also show the grey side of a journalist's personality and life. We are trying to understand what all goes on in his mind, the person who is not a journalist at home but is a journalist in the field and what all challenges he is facing in life. Fear will be a big factor when you watch the film. The fear stems from external powers, your internal powers, inner struggles and how he battles with them," he added.

The actor, known for movies such as "Satya", "Zubeidaa", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Raajneeti" and OTT series "The Family Man", said the film's story is set in a period of transition and confusion where media world was coming to terms with digital journalism.

"How the old players of print journalism were struggling with the arrival of digital journalism, the film also touches upon that aspect," he said.

Bajpayee, who has portrayed characters of all hues in his illustrious career of three decades be it a gangster, politician, police officer or a spy hiding behind a regular family man persona, said it was not that hard to get into the skin of a journalist.

"I was friends with many intrepid journalists during my theatre days in Delhi. They became friends and they used to help me a lot too, especially if there was a play that we were doing, we would try to get an ad for it in one of the newspapers.

"Or, when we used to be hungry and didn't have money, and if there was a friend working at a newspaper office like Times of India, Navbharat Times, or National Herald, we would sometimes go and share a meal with them. I am familiar with this field and people who work here. Most of them are still friends," he said.

"Despatch" had its premiere at the MAMI Film Festival and was also screened at the 55th International Film Festival.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, the film also features Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, Ritu Parna Sen, Dilip Shankar and Riju Bajaj.

