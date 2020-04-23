Masks, fancy fashion accessory now!

entertainment

The current coronavirus outbreak has made masks mandatory and these safety wraps are expected to stay for long, even post-lockdown, so why not make it fashionable?

The designers are reinventing the concept of masks by giving it a stylish twist. Delhi-based fashion designer and Lucknowite Manish Tripathi has come-up with a cheerful collection, he has added colour and texture to his range of fashionable masks.

“I have been experimenting with different kind of fabrics like cotton, silk, linen and khadi, we put cotton base layering with sweat-absorbing material to add the comfort factor in the masks. These trendy masks can also be worn according to type of the dress or occasion,” says Manish. The young designer is also making regular masks and distributing it to destitute.

UX designer Yamina Zehra says, “As designers our focus should be on how to make safe and user-centric masks. It certainly cannot be as clinically efficient, but for general public these masks can be functional.”

Fashion designer Umair Zafar feels scarves and gloves will become a pivotal part of one’s attire in the time to come. “Scarves and bandana will double as protection gears. Take the example of Japan, people wear masks as a way of life. So, fashionable masks are the next big thing,” he says.

NIFT associate professor Dr R Reshmi Munshi says, “The requirements for a good mask are that they should be clean, three layered, easy to wear, breathable, sweat absorbent and washable. Designers can focus on these and can create masks, be it fashionable, fancy of just regular ones for the less privileged.”