Meet Dax! ‘Love Is Blind’ alum Jessica Batten welcomes first baby with husband Benjamin McGrath

‘Love Is Blind’ alum Jessica Batten has given birth to her first child with husband Benjamin McGrath. “Meet Dax,” Jessica captioned a series of photos of the child she posted on Instagram. She added, “June 9, 2023,” to the caption, revealing the date her child was born on.

Jessica Batten has given birth to her first child with husband Benjamin McGrath (jessicabatten_/Instagram)

Jessica and Benjamin tied the knot in anintimate ceremony held at a historic Santa Barbara courthouse in September 2022. Benjamin is a California-based foot and ankle surgeon. Only four guests attended their wedding, following which they revealed that "several personal factors" prompted them to give up the idea of a larger celebration, according to the news outlet PEOPLE.

"We both went through COVID following the engagement, and we had to move residence shortly thereafter," the couple said at the time. "This unexpectedly pushed us out in the planning process. Once we started diving in after the beginning of the year, we realized there were more complexities than we planned for."

Jessica and Benjamin revealed their plans to hold a larger event "down the road.” After their wedding, the couple shared a private dinner and went for a week-long vacation at a private residence in Montecito, according to Brides. They later said their experience was "beautiful.”

"My planners made it easy to select vendors because they completely got the vision (and made it even more dreamy). They have extensive knowledge of wedding planning in Southern California from Santa Barbara down to San Diego," they said. "We ended up using vendors from everywhere in between! I stood by in amazement and watched it all come to life!"

Jessica notably ended her engagement to Mark Cuevas on the Netflix reality show by saying “I don’t.” She later revealed she was "definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine” when Benjamin popped the question in September 2021.

"I walked down into the vineyard, and one of the aisles of grapes had rose petals all the way down to this gorgeous arch with roses all around it," Jessica said at the time. “Ben was standing there, and I pretty much knew at that point what was happening. So I just started getting overwhelmed with emotion. When I walked down, the first thing he said was, 'I want you to remember this moment for the rest of your life.'”

